Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ wraps up production

The film also stars Anjana Jayaprakash, Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty

February 19, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mammootty and the title poster of ‘Turbo’

Mammootty and the title poster of ‘Turbo’ | Photo Credit: @mammootty/Instagram and @mammukka/X

We had previously reported that Mammootty is headlining a film titled Turbo which is directed by Vysakh. It’s now known that the team has wrapped up the film’s shooting in 104 days. 

The filmmaker took to social media to make the announcement. 

Also starring Anjana Jayaprakash, Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty, Turbo is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who made the thriller Anjaam Pathiraa.

With music scored by Justin Varghese, the film has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, and editing by Shameer Muhammed

Produced by Mammootty’s Mammootty Kampany banner, Turbo will be distributed by Wayfarer Films, the production house of Dulquer Salmaan.

