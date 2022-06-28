Malayalam actor Ambika Rao dies

Special Correspondent June 28, 2022 12:19 IST

Ambika Rao is known for her role as a widowed mother of two daughters in Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights fame actor and assistant director Ambika Rao died on Monday night following cardiac arrest. The 58-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam after she was tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Rao acted in supporting roles in popular films such as Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, Anuraga Karikkinvellam and Meesha Madhavan. She started her film career as Assistant director in Balachandra Menon film Krishna Gopalakrishna. She worked as Assistant Director in films such as Rajamanikyam, Salt and Pepper, Velli Nakshatram and Thommanum Makkalum. She was residing near Thiruvambadi Temple in Thrissur and is survived by two sons.



