‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ gets a release date

According to the makers, ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet

February 14, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ 

Poster of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’  | Photo Credit: @balajimotionpic/X

Filmmaker Dibaker Banerjee'sLove, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released in theatres on April 19, the makers announced on Wednesday. Banerjee, who helmed the first part in 2010, is returning to the director’s chair for the follow-up. His last directorial was 2021’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited shared the news of the film's release date on its official social media pages along with a poster.

According to the makers, Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet.

Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world, as per the official description. Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

