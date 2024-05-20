GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao cast vote in Mumbai

Other Bollywood celebrities who voted in the morning included Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker 

Updated - May 20, 2024 10:16 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 10:07 am IST

PTI
Akshay Kuamar; Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others stepped out early Monday morning to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai.

“I want my India to be developed and strong and I kept these things in my mind when I went to cast my vote. All Indians should think what is right for them and vote,” Kumar said after casting his vote at a polling station in Juhu.

Lok Sabha elections | Rahul, Smriti, Rajnath among key candidates voting in fifth phase today

This is the first time Kumar has voted since receiving the Indian citizenship.

Akthar, while standing in the queue at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, told PTI, “My vote is for good governance, the government that looks after all the people, gives us a better city.” The actor-filmmaker urged people, especially youngsters, to come out and vote. “I just heard from somebody that young people are complaining that it’s too hot but its not hot at all, so please do step out, do vote,” Akhtar said.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar along with Honey Irani show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024.

Other Bollywood celebrities who voted in the morning included Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, “Vote because you have a choice! Vote because you have a voice!! Vote because it is duty! Vote because it is your right! #Election2024 #LokSabhaElection2024 #Vote #Votingday,” Gowariker wrote on X alongside a photo of himself.

Veteran actor Shubha Khote came with her actor-daughter Bhavana Balsavar to cast vote.

Lights, camera, election: Bollywood goes into poll mode

“I’ve come here and want everyone to vote for the right person. Whatever is needed we should get that. I hope everyone gets inspired watching us and comes out to vote,” Khote said after casting her vote at a polling booth at Gandhigram school in Juhu area of Mumbai.

