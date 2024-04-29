GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ crosses $500M mark at the global box office

The fourth installment of the popular franchise, directed by Mike Mitchell, has collected $503.M globally

April 29, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’.

A still from ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’. | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Kung Fu Panda 4 has crossed the $500M mark at the global box office. The fourth instalment of the popular franchise, directed by Mike Mitchell, has collected $503.M globally, reported Variety.

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ movie review: Jack Black, Awkwafina take you on a chuckle-filled ride

Produced by DreamWorks Animations and distributed by Universal Pictures, the movie hit the screens in the US on March 8 and in India on March 15. Kung Fu Panda 4becomes the fourth animated film to breach the benchmark as it joins The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.4B), The Rise of Gru ($943M) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($691M).

In the film, Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane reprise the roles from the previous film, the third instalment of the franchise that released in 2016. In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po, now being elevated to Spiritual Leader, has to find the next Dragon Warrior, polish up his proverbs to become the voice of wisdom, and fight a shape-shifting sorceress.

ALSO READ:‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ review: A nostalgic power-up for fans and a trip down drain pipe for the rest

The Kung Fu Panda franchise topped the $2B mark globally, becoming the seventh highest grossing animated franchise ($ 2.3B) of all time, reported Variety. Other animated franchises from DreamWorks Animation (DWA) are Shrek ($3.972B), and Madagascar ($2.257B). This year, other big films such as Dune: Part Two and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, havecrossed $700M and $500M mark respectively.

