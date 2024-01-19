Kristen Stewart receives Visionary Award at Sundance Film Festival, seeks funding for directorial debut

January 19, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Kristen Stewart received the Visionary Award at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night. A Sundance veteran, Stewart was honoured at the Sundance Institute’s fundraising gala. Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and The Eternal Memory director Maite Alberdi also received tribute awards at the fest.

During her acceptance speech, Stewart expressed her desire to direct her debut feature film, The Chronology of Water. She said she’s at the Sundance to shore up funding for the project.

“I really clearly want to go make a movie. That’s obviously where I’m at,” Stewart was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter. “And there’s nothing like being uniquely primed by timing and circumstance to accept cosmic messages and being given this award tonight. I’m just so invigorated by this place and the acknowledgment to go do what I need to do. Thank you for lighting a fire under my ass and letting me know my whole life implicitly and explicitly that it is possible.” Stewart also expressed she won’t take up more work until she gets her feature directorial on floors.

Stewart has directed music videos in the past as well as the short films Come Swim and Crickets. The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of a memoir by American author Lidia Yuknavitch.