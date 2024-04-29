GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Keke Palmer and SZA join forces in Issa Rae-produced buddy comedy

The Emmy and Grammy award winning power duo will star in the upcoming project under TriStar Pictures

April 29, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keke Palmer and SZA

Keke Palmer and SZA

Keke Palmer and SZA are teaming up for a big-screen adventure in an upcoming untitled buddy comedy, produced by Issa Rae. Following their successful collaboration on Saturday Night Live, Palmer and Grammy-winning artist SZA are set to bring their chemistry to the forefront of a new project under TriStar Pictures.

‘Nope’ movie review: Shock and awe of the spectacle

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, known for his work on Rap Sh!t, and featuring a screenplay by Syreeta Singleton, plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Palmer made Emmy history with her show Turnt Up With the Taylors and as the first Black woman to win Outstanding Host for NBC’s Password reboot. SZA, an Oscar nominee and four-time Grammy winner, topped charts with her debut album Ctrl and received critical acclaim for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “All the Stars” for Black Panther, nabbing Grammy and Oscar nominations.

SZA leads 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories

Palmer has starred in more than 25 films and 30 TV shows including Jordan Peele’s Nope and Fox produced Scream Queens. For SZA, this venture marks her acting debut.

Backing the project are producers from Rae’s banner HOORAE, along with ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis and Macro Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks. Singleton joins as a co-producer, while Palmer’s own production company, Big Boss, helmed by Palmer and Sharon Palmer, takes on executive producing duties.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.