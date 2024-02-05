GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Karataka Damanaka’ to take on ‘Ranganayaka’ at the box office on March 8

Yogaraj Bhat’s ‘Karataka Damanaka’, starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva, will take on ‘Ranganayaka’, which reunites veteran actor Jaggesh and director Guruprasad after 15 years

February 05, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Posters of ‘Karataka Damanaka’ and ‘Ranganayaka’.

Posters of ‘Karataka Damanaka’ and ‘Ranganayaka’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two prominent Kannada films are set to clash at the box office on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Damanaka, starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva, will take on Ranganayaka, which reunites veteran actor Jaggesh and director Guruprasad after 15 years.

Karataka Damanaka is seasoned director Yogaraj Bhat’s first collaboration with superstar Shivarajkumar. Prabhu Deva, who starred in Kannada films such as H20 and 123, is returning to Sandalwood after a long gap. The two leading actors are set to play con artists in the movie. V Harikrishna is the music composer for the movie, while Rockline Venkatesh is the producer.

Ranganayaka, produced by A R Vikhyath under his banner Vikhyath Chitra Productions, is the third project of the Guruprasad-Jaggesh combination. The duo’s satirical comedies Eddelu Manjunatha and Mata were runaway hits. The film went on floors before pandemic.

