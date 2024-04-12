GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K-pop singer Park Bo-ram passes away at 30; cause of death unknown

According to reports, Bo-ram was at a private drinking gathering with two of her friends on the night of her passing

April 12, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Park Bo-ram

Park Bo-ram | Photo Credit: @ramramram2/Instagram

In what has come as a shock to the world of K-Pop, popular South Korean singer Park Bo-ram died at the age of 30 on Thursday. The news of her death was confirmed by her agency, Xanadu Entertainment.

A police investigation is currently underway and the cause of the tragic death of the singer is being probed. According to reports, Bo-ram was at a private drinking gathering with two of her friends on the night of her passing.

Bo-ram found her break at the age of 17 by participating in the audition program ‘SuperStar K2’ in 2010. The singer then went on to make her solo debut in 2014 with ‘Beautiful.’

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

Over the year, Bo-ram has enthralled K-pop fans with several hit numbers such as ‘Celepretty,’ ‘Sorry,’ ‘Pretty Bae,’ ‘Dynamic Love,’ ‘Hyehwadong’ (for K-drama ‘Reply 1988’) and ‘Please Say Something Even Though I know It’s a Lie.’

In a career that spanned over 10 years, Bo-ram collaborated with several K-pop artists such as Eric Nam, Park Kyung, Parc Jae Jung, Lil Boi and Huh Gak.

Recently, Bo-ram released ‘I Hope,’ a single she sun along with Huh Gak, in February, and a track named ‘I Miss You’ earlier this month. According to reports, the actor was working on a special album to commemorate her 10th anniversary in the K-pop industry.

