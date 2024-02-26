GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

The last rites of the singer will be held on February 27

February 26, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas, performing at the concert of Shaam- E- Ghazal in the connection with Osmania University Centenary celebrations, in Hyderabad.

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas, performing at the concert of Shaam- E- Ghazal in the connection with Osmania University Centenary celebrations, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Renowned ghazal singer and Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas, best known for “Chitthi Ayee Hai” and “Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein”, died on Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.

His daughter Nayaab Udhas took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to prolonged illness.”

Also Read | Encore Udhas!

Udhas died around 11 a.m. at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

In letter and spirit

Pankaj Udhas has ruled the world of ghazals for several years now. His limpid, mellow voice is easily recognisable. Born in Gujarat, trained in tabla from the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Rajkot.

Also Read | A treat of ghazals

For Udhas, who launched his career with a ghazal album ‘Aahat’ (1980) and followed it up with three other successful albums — ‘Mukarar’, ‘Tarrannum’ and ‘Mehfil’, this song from the film ‘Naam’ (1986) helped further his rise to fame. It was a break that helped make his presence felt in Bollywood.

Way back in the early 1970s, Udhas made his film debut in Kamna but the film was shelved. This was a huge disappointment and it took years of struggle to become a ‘singer’.

(With inputs from PTI)

