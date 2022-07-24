'John Wick: Chapter 4' teaser: Keanu Reeves goes to war

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on March 24, 2023

A still from the

An action-packed teaser of Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 was released on Saturday.

The teaser, which Reeves and the franchise's director Chad Stahelski first showcased at the film's panel during the San Diego Comic Con, sees Wick training as he goes on a war against the High Table.

The short clip introduces new characters played by the likes of Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.

It also offers a first look at returning cast members -- Ian McShane as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Charon.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and directed by Stahelski.

According to the film's official synopsis, the fourth instalment will see Wick pitted against "his most lethal adversaries yet".

"With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin," the synopsis read.

Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski, the Lionsgate film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on March 24, 2023.

The first John Wick film was released in 2014 and was praised for its action sequences, story and Reeves' performance.

It was followed by two sequels -- John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum (2019).