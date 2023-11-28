HamberMenu
Jennifer Lopez’s ninth album ‘This Is Me ... Now’ and companion movie to release in February 2024

The singer's ninth album will be accompanied by a movie “inspired by the music” releasing on the same date, which is described as an "intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love"

November 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

PTI
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez | Photo Credit: Mindy Small

Pop star Jennifer Lopez’s first studio album in a decade, 'This Is Me…Now', will come out on February 16, 2024.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the singer's ninth album will be accompanied by a movie “inspired by the music” releasing on the same date.

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired and will release "This Is Me…Now: The Film" on Prime Video worldwide. It is produced by Nuyorican Productions.

"'THIS IS ME...NOW'. The Musical Experience Begins 2.16.24 @PrimeVideo @thenewbmg @bmg_us," Lopez posted on Instagram on Monday along with a teaser of the new album.

The release of 'This Is Me…Now' will celebrate the anniversary of its sister album, 'This is Me…Then', which was released 20 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

The new album, written and executive-produced by Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith and INK among others, will combine R&B, pop, hip-hop and Lopez’s vocals.

The movie based on the album is described as an "intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love".

"Lopez has created an immersive world where music and visuals intertwine, revealing the challenges faced and the triumphs achieved. Audiences will witness the transformation and vulnerability in every frame," Prime Video said.

Lopez had announced the album in November 2022 and also issued a track listing that includes among its titles "Dear Ben Pt. II", presumably a sequel to "Dear Ben" of 'This is Me... Then'. The song is said to be in reference to her husband, actor Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled her romance after years apart and tied the knot in July.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck | Photo Credit: Mindy Small

Lopez has so far released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles, five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.

She has sold more than 80 million records with 15 billion streams worldwide.

