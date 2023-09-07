HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

In Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan euphoria takes over as fans celebrate ‘Jawan’ release

Across India, admirers of the superstar queued up for early morning shows while fan clubs hosted special events in tribute to SRK

September 07, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A human pyramid in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s poster at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai

A human pyramid in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s poster at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shah Rukh Khan euphoria swept the country as his new film Jawan opened in theatres on occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. Directed by Atlee, the action film features Khan in a double role and is one of the anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

ALSO READ
‘Jawan’ movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is spectacular in Atlee’s socially-charged thriller

Across India, admirers of the superstar queued up for early morning shows while fan clubs hosted special events in tribute to SRK. At Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Bandra, a human pyramid greeted a large cut-out of Khan. Hundreds of fans assembled at the iconic theatre ahead of an unprecedented 6 a.m. show for Jawan.

Similar celebrations were also held in cities like Kolkata and Chennai.

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate the release of his new film ‘Jawan’ before the first show which was scheduled at 6 am at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema’s in Bandra. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate the release of his new film ‘Jawan’ before the first show which was scheduled at 6 am at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema’s in Bandra. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: A ‘Jawan’ cosplayer at Gaiety Galaxy

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: A ‘Jawan’ cosplayer at Gaiety Galaxy | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate the release of his new film ‘Jawan’ before the first show which was scheduled at 6 am at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema’s in Bandra

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate the release of his new film ‘Jawan’ before the first show which was scheduled at 6 am at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema’s in Bandra | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Kolkata: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan cheer in celebration on the first day of the official release of his movie ‘Jawan’ at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_07_2023_000097B)

Kolkata: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan cheer in celebration on the first day of the official release of his movie ‘Jawan’ at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_07_2023_000097B) | Photo Credit: -

Chennai: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan arrive at a cinema hall to watch his newly released movie ‘Jawan’, in Chennai

Chennai: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan arrive at a cinema hall to watch his newly released movie ‘Jawan’, in Chennai | Photo Credit: -

Ahead of the Jawan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan sought blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir followed by the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Jawan tells the story of a righteous vigilante and his father, both played by Khan. The 57-year-old actor is joined in the cast by southern stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra and Sunil Grover also have key roles in the film.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.