‘How to Have Sex’ Trailer: Teen holiday turns horrid in Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes winner

October 11, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The trailer of director Molly Manning Walker’s How to Have Sex, which won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes this year, has been released by the makers.

Watch our new trailer for HOW TO HAVE SEX, a portrait of the agonies, ecstasies and ride-or-die glory of young female friendship from British filmmaker Molly Manning Walker.



Arriving in 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇲🇽🇨🇱🇦🇷🇧🇷 cinemas this November. A MUBI Release. pic.twitter.com/T8TjdYKzZi — MUBI (@mubi) October 9, 2023

The trailer features a group of 16-year-old British girls out on a vacation in Greece when things go sideways. Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake, Shaun Thomas, Samuel Bottomley, Enva Lewis, and Laura Ambler star in the film that’s also written by Walker.

How to Have Sex is expected to be released in November. Watch the trailer here...