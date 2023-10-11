HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘How to Have Sex’ Trailer: Teen holiday turns horrid in Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes winner

The film won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes earlier this year

October 11, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘How to Have Sex’

A still from ‘How to Have Sex’ | Photo Credit: @mubi/YouTube

The trailer of director Molly Manning Walker’s How to Have Sex, which won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes this year, has been released by the makers.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Molly Manning Walker on her breakthrough 'How to Have Sex'

The trailer features a group of 16-year-old British girls out on a vacation in Greece when things go sideways. Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake, Shaun Thomas, Samuel Bottomley, Enva Lewis, and Laura Ambler star in the film that’s also written by Walker.

How to Have Sex is expected to be released in November. Watch the trailer here...

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.