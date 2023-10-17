‘The Buckingham Murders’ to open Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

October 17, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which will happen from October 27 to November 5 this year, will feature The Buckingham Murders on its opening night. Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is headlined by Kareena Kapoor who has also co-produced it.

The film will receive its International Premiere on Friday, October 27 at the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), following a World Premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

According to a statement from the makers, the film, “a moody procedural, is an exploration of grief, our longing for closure, and captures the human cost of our polarised times. The story follows cop and single mother Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, as she transfers to a market town north of London and is assigned the case of a missing child.”

Speaking about the film, director Hansal Mehta said, “It’s the story of South Asian communities settled outside India, and it is heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India. It’s a thriller, but at the heart of it is a human story about people we may know. Our biggest superpower is our inherent storytelling abilities, and those combined with stellar performances from our extremely talented actors and cutting-edge technology make the South Asian film industry a force to be reckoned with.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “The Buckingham Murders is very special for me since it’s my maiden voyage as a co-producer. Working with Hansal and Ektaa is a deeply satisfying and immersive process. We are only hoping our film will reach wider audiences and break barriers globally.”

The Buckingham Murders also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.