HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greta Gerwig to direct ‘Narnia’ movies for Netflix

In 2018, Netflix announced had acquired the film and TV rights to ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ book series

July 04, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Greta Gerwig.

Director Greta Gerwig. | Photo Credit: AP

According to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Gerwig has been linked to directing film adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia books for Netflix. The director is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Barbiefeaturing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

ALSO READ
Barbie: A study on pink irony 

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, there have been ongoing rumours that Gerwig, who previously collaborated with Netflix on the Noah Baumbach-directed film White Noise, would take on the challenge of bringing Narnia to the big screen.

In 2018, Netflix announced that they had acquired the film and TV rights to The Chronicles of Narnia book series.

Prior to Netflix securing the rights, Disney successfully adapted The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) and Prince Caspian (2008) to the silver screen. Additionally, Fox released The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010.

Related Topics

cinema / World cinema / English / English cinema / books and literature

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.