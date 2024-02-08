Grammys 2024 | Shankar Mahadevan returns home to warm welcome, says ‘dreams do come true’

February 08, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Shankar Mahadevan received a warm welcome when he landed in Mumbai earlier today following his win at the Grammys 2024. The singer and composer, along with Zakir Hussain, is a part of the fusion band Shakti which won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’.

The album features founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

Speaking to media at the airport, Shankar Mahadevan said, “This is a very, very special moment for me and all of my band members. For me, it’s a dream come true. After touring for 25 years, here we got the Grammys.”

The ace singer also took to his social media handles where he shared a thank you note. His post on Instagram reads, “We did it. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you almighty for making this happen! It’s truly this moment.”

‘This Moment’, the group’s first studio album in more than 45 years, was released to critical acclaim in June 2023. At the Grammys, Mahadevan, who took the stage alongside Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh, gave a shout-out to McLaughlin and Hussain. While McLaughlin gave the ceremony a miss, Hussain was backstage as he had won another Grammy.

“We miss you John ji. Zakir Hussain, he just had another Grammy today. Thank you boys, God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India,” said Mahadevan in the speech, dedicating the win to his wife Sangeeta.