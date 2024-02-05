GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grammys 2024 | Rapper Killer Mike taken away in handcuffs after winning three Grammy Awards

Reports citing a security official at the arena stated that Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards

February 05, 2024 10:05 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - LOS ANGELES

Reuters
Killer Mike poses with the Best Rap Album award, the Best Rap Performance award and the Best Rap Song award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on February 4, 2024.

Killer Mike poses with the Best Rap Album award, the Best Rap Performance award and the Best Rap Song award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on February 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday night's Grammy Awards in handcuffs by police after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for rap music, witnesses said.

Los Angeles police offered no statement on the matter and two separate press officers on duty said they had no information.

Video posted on social media showed police escorting Killer Mike, his hands cuffed behind his back, through the concourse of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing an arena security official, reported that Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards.

ALSO READ
Grammys 2024 | Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius win big while SZA and ‘Barbie’ also earn early trophies

Earlier in the day, Killer Mike and collaborators won the Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and best rap album for "Michael."

Born Michael Render, Killer Mike is also a known for social activism on issues such racism and police brutality.

His agent and publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related Topics

music / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.