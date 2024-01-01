GIFT a SubscriptionGift
George RR Martin has three animated 'Game of Thrones' series in works

Martin’s books in the ‘Game of Thrones’ series became the basis for HBO’s mega-hit show that spanned eight seasons and he is also the creative mind behind ‘House of the Dragon’

January 01, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

PTI
George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin | Photo Credit: MATT SAYLES

‘Game of Thrones’ author George R R Martin has shared with fans that he has three animated projects, set in the world of ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’, currently under various stages of development with HBO.

The 75-year-old writer, in his new blog post, shared his love for Netflix's animated series Blue Eye Samurai and then pivoted to share updates on the new shows.

"As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’. None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them," Martin shared, adding they began with four ideas for animated show but two of them currently stand shelved.

He, however, hoped that the projects will find a life as "nothing is ever dead for good in Hollywood".

The storyline for the two spin-off projects is still under wraps. Talking about the third show in the development, Martin wrote, “Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however... and meanwhile, we have moved Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live-action to animation. A move I support fully.” The writer said “budgetary constraints” would likely have made a live-action version expensive as half of the show is set at sea.

"So we now have three animated projects underway...Will any of them make it to air? happen? No way to know. Nothing is certain in Hollywood. But if it does happen, with one or two or all three shows, I hope we can make them as good as gorgeous and gripping as Blue Eye Samurai. We will for d*** sure try," the famous writer said.

Martin’s books in the ‘Game of Thrones’ series became the basis for HBO’s mega-hit show that spanned eight seasons and he is also the creative mind behind House of the Dragon, a show set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The second season of the House of Dragon will premiere this summer.

