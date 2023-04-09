HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mammootty’s next titled ‘Bazooka’

The film is set to be directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis

April 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Bazooka’

First-look poster of ‘Bazooka’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

The title of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film was unveiled by the makers today. Helmed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film has been titled Bazooka.

The title-look poster features a suit-clad, gun-armed Mammootty standing calmly even as he’s being surrounded by gunmen with their lasers pointing at him.

Bazooka also stars actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a significant role. Actor Shine Tom Chacko is also reportedly playing a pivotal role.

The film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Nishadh Yusuf, and music scored by Midhun Mukundan. Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham, Vikram Mehra and Sidharth Anand Kumar produce the film under their Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlefilms banners.

It is noteworthy to mention that the film’s debutant director Deeno Dennis, who has acted in films like Ottananayam and Ennitum, is the son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. A frequent collaborator with director Joshiy, Raktham writer Kaloor Dennis penned the screenplays of Mammootty starrers like Koottinilamkili, Prathijnja, Aa Raathri, Alakadalinakkare, Idavelakku Sesham, Sandarbham, Malarum Kiliyum 

Mammootty was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissey’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher. He has Roby Varghese Raj’s Kannur Squad, Telugu film Agent, co-starring Akhil Akkineni, Ranjith’s Kadugannawa Oru Yatra, and Jeo Baby’s Kaathal, co-starring Jyothika , in the pipeline.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.