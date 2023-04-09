Mammootty’s next titled ‘Bazooka’

April 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The title of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film was unveiled by the makers today. Helmed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film has been titled Bazooka.

The title-look poster features a suit-clad, gun-armed Mammootty standing calmly even as he’s being surrounded by gunmen with their lasers pointing at him.

Presenting the Title Look Poster of #Bazooka Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis , Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama pic.twitter.com/aS6kgfgp8s — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 9, 2023

Bazooka also stars actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a significant role. Actor Shine Tom Chacko is also reportedly playing a pivotal role.

The film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Nishadh Yusuf, and music scored by Midhun Mukundan. Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham, Vikram Mehra and Sidharth Anand Kumar produce the film under their Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlefilms banners.

It is noteworthy to mention that the film’s debutant director Deeno Dennis, who has acted in films like Ottananayam and Ennitum, is the son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. A frequent collaborator with director Joshiy, Raktham writer Kaloor Dennis penned the screenplays of Mammootty starrers like Koottinilamkili, Prathijnja, Aa Raathri, Alakadalinakkare, Idavelakku Sesham, Sandarbham, Malarum Kiliyum

Mammootty was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissey’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher. He has Roby Varghese Raj’s Kannur Squad, Telugu film Agent, co-starring Akhil Akkineni, Ranjith’s Kadugannawa Oru Yatra, and Jeo Baby’s Kaathal, co-starring Jyothika , in the pipeline.