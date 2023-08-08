HamberMenu
Filmmaker Siddique passes away

The death occurred around 9.10 p.m at the Amrita Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments over the last one month.

August 08, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Director Siddique.

| Photo Credit: The Hindu

Popular filmmaker Siddique, 68, who suffered a heart attack on August 7, died in Kochi on August 8, 2023.

The death occurred around 9.10 p.m at the Amrita Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments over the last one month.  His condition had worsened on Monday. Doctors had put him on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support. He is survived by wife Shajitha and three daughters.

Siddique, a hitmaker who set humour standards for a generation

B. Unnikrishnan, filmmaker, who announced his death said that the funeral will be held at 6 p.m at the Central Juma Masjid in Kaloor on August 9. The body will be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium in Kadavantra from 9 a. m to 12 noon for the public to pay homage, he said.

A native of Kochi, Mr. Siddique entered the Malayalam film industry along with his friend Lal as assistant director to veteran director Fazil in 1983. The duo went on to create some of the biggest comedy blockbusters in Malayalam, including Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather and Vietnam Colony. He has also directed films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. His films Friends and Kaavalan in Tamil where he collaborated with actor Vijay, were well received.‘

