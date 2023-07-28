HamberMenu
Emmys to be postponed due to Hollywood strike: reports

The ceremony was originally slated to be telecast on September 18, and the LA Times reported the January date is contingent on a resolution to disputes between the studios and guilds before then

July 28, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Reuters
SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike in Los Angeles, California, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fox is expected to announce soon that television’s Emmys will be rescheduled to air in January next year due to strikes by writers and actors in the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans.

The ceremony was originally slated to be telecast on September 18, and the LA Times reported the January date is contingent on a resolution to disputes between the studios and guilds before then.

Hollywood actors went on strike earlier this month after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

Nominations for the highest honors in television were announced about two weeks ago just before the dual work stoppage was declared. The strikes were expected to delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date.

Variety reported earlier on Thursday that vendors for the Emmys Awards had been informed of the imminent date change.

Fox declined to comment while the Television Academy did not immediately respond to Reuters.

