‘Dhruva Natchathiram’: ‘His Name Is John’ song from Gautham Menon-Vikram’s film out

July 19, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

‘His Name Is John’, the second song from Gautham Vasudev Menon’s long-delayed film with Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram, was released by Ondraga Entertainment on Wednesday. With music composed by Harris Jayaraj, the track has lyrics and vocals by Paal Dabba.

The track, a peppy gaana song, tells of the badass that is John (Vikram’s character) and the lyric video shows glimpses of John going on high-octane missions.

Dhruva Natchathiram features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, Sathish Krishnan, and Maya S Krishnan among others.

The film began production in 2017, eyeing a release in 2018, but the release was postponed indefinitely due to some financial constraints. Except for the first single, ‘Oru Manam’, and a couple of teaser videos, there were no other updates from the film’s team in the years following. The COVID-19 pandemic and Gautham’s other projects seem to have delayed the release further.

Last year, Gautham shared a picture with Vikram on his social media handles and hinted that the film is nearing its completion. According to reports, Vikram finished dubbing for his portions last year, and Gautham finished shooting a few remaining portions earlier this year.

With the release of the song, Gautham announced on his social media that Dhruva Natchathiram will soon see the light of day. A release date is expected to be announced with a trailer.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, and Vishnu Dev, additional cinematography by Jomon T John and Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, and editing by Anthony. Ondraga Entertainment has produced the film in association with Oruoorileoru Film House.