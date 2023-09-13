HamberMenu
Dev Anand @100: Watch ‘C.I.D’, ‘Guide’, ‘Jewel Thief’ and ‘Johny Mera Naam’ on the large screen

To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of actor Dev Anand, the NFDC-NFAI and Film Heritage Foundation will facilitate the screening of restored 4k versions of ‘C.I.D’, ‘Guide’, ‘Jewel Thief’ and ‘Johny Mera Naam’ in theatres across 30 cities in India

September 13, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
PVR Inox will screen actor Dev Anand’s classics to mark his birth centenary celebrations



Movie lovers in 30 cities across India can watch the restored 4K versions of Hindi films C. I. D, Guide, Jewel Thief and Johny Mera Naam on September 23 and 24 at PVR Inox, ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of actor Dev Anand, which falls on September 26. The classics have been restored by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and the festival is curated in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

The festival, ‘Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young’, will pay tribute to the legendary actor by screening four iconic films in 30 cities and 55 cinema halls in India. These films have been curated to pay tribute to Dev Anand as a romantic hero, a dashing spy and a fun-loving rogue.

The films will be screened in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Gwalior, Rourkela, Raipur, Noida,  Kochi, Aurangabad, Vadodara, Surat, Mohali and a few other cities. 

In the recent past, the Film Heritage Foundation, headed by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, curated the ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’ and ‘Dilip Kumar – Hero Of Heroes’ festivals to commemorate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday and Dilip Kumar’s birth centenary, respectively. 

The NFDC-NFAI restored the Dev Anand classics in 4K resolution as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a statement, Prithul Kumar, joint secretary (films) and managing director, NFDC says, “The public needs to witness Dev Anand on the big screen once again. Hundreds of restoration artists, technicians, graders, DOPs, sound engineers and archivists, spread across multiple cities, are working to bring these films to life again.” 

Dev Anand’s son, actor Suneil Anand, has stated that Jewel Thief had the trappings and the look of slick Western and European Cinema. “Dad set fashion trends in many of his films – with his cap, high collars, scarves, jackets, and colorful attire. Even his hairstyles were being copied by his fans.” He added that he is working on a Hollywood-based film dedicated to Dev Anand, Vagator Mixer.

The schedule and tickets will be available on www.pvrcinemas.com and bookmyshow from September 18.

