‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3 recieves official release date and new trailer

The upcoming Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is set to debut on May 12 on Crunchyroll

March 10, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc | Photo Credit: Twitter/@kimetsu_off

The highly-anticipated third season of Demon Slayer has finally received an official release date on Crunchyroll. The Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is set to debut on May 12, 2024, delivering another thrilling installment to the beloved anime series.

Here’s how the Hashira Training Arc is described:

“Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps—is intense and demanding. Earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

This release also marks a departure from past scheduling, with production house, Ufotable, accelerating the process, bringing the season to eager audiences much sooner than anticipated.

The first episode of the upcoming season was previously screened globally under the title, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, along with episodes 10 and 11 from the Swordsmith Village Arc, in theatres across India.

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training’ review: A film just for the fans

The announcement was followed by a fresh look at the upcoming season, with the season premiere kicking off with a special one-hour episode.

