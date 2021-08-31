Dave Franco, Alison Brie to star in Amazon’s ‘Somebody I Used To Know’

The actor-couple co-wrote the script for the romantic comedy film

Actor-couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie are set to work together for Amazon Studios’ upcoming movie “Somebody I Used To Know”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Franco and Brie co-wrote the script for the romantic comedy film.

Franco, who made his directorial debut with 2020 movie “The Rental”, will helm the project, which will feature Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

The film follows workaholic Ally (Brie) who, on a trip to her hometown, spends a night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which makes her start to question everything about the choices she’s made and the person she’s become.

Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.

“Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the ’80s and ’90s. We couldn’t be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure.

“And we’re so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life,” Franco said.

The film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner, and Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay,and Michael Heimler. Franco and Brie will also executive produce the movie alongside Laura Quicksilver, Teddy Schwarzman and Bart Lipton.

“Somebody I Used To Know” will premiere on streaming service Amazon Prime Video in 2022.