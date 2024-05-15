Daily Quiz | On Mickey Mouse

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | What was the name initially decided for the character, which was later changed to Mickey Mouse? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mortimer Mouse SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Even though Mickey first appeared in Plane Crazy and The Gallopin’ Gaucho, they were not picked for public distribution. He made his public debut in which film? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Steamboat Willie SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | After a composer initially provided the voice for Mickey, who took over later in the job in which he appeared to take great personal pride? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Walt Disney SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Which important figure has been identified by Disney as a source of inspiration for the Mickey character? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Charlie Chaplin SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | What is termed as Mickey’s signature closing line? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : “See ya real soon!” SHOW ANSWER