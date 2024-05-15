GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Daily Quiz | On Mickey Mouse
Premium

Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse made his debut on May 15, 1928, in an American animated short film Plane Crazy. Here is a quiz on one of the most famous cartoon characters in the history of animation

Published - May 15, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Mickey Mouse
Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse made his debut on May 15, 1928, in an American animated short film Plane Crazy.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | What was the name initially decided for the character, which was later changed to Mickey Mouse?
Answer : Mortimer Mouse
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.