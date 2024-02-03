GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bus Stop’, ‘Knot’s Landing’ actor Don Murray passes away at 94

Murray was Oscar-nominated for his debut performance as Beauregard ‘Beau’ Decker, the lovestruck cowboy who falls for Monroe’s saloon singer Cherie in Joshua Logan’s ‘Bus Stop’

February 03, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

ANI
Don Murray.

Don Murray. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood actor Don Murray, known for his role in the film Bus Stop and Knot’s Landing has died at the age of 94. His death was announced by his son Christopher to The New York Times. No additional details were provided, as per Deadline.

ALSO READ
Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in 'Rocky,' dies at 76

Murray was Oscar-nominated for his debut performance as Beauregard ‘Beau’ Decker, the lovestruck cowboy who falls for Monroe’s saloon singer Cherie in Joshua Logan’s Bus Stop, an adaptation of the William Inge play. Born in Hollywood on July 31, 1929, Murray made his Broadway debut in 1951 in Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, and would return to the stage in 1955’s The Skin of Our Teeth, a performance that attracted the attention of director Logan and got him the role in Bus Stop.

ALSO READ:‘The White Lotus’ drops Milos Bikovic amid Ukraine controversy

Murray would return to Broadway more than five times over the next two decades, appearing in plays such as Same Time, Next Year and, in 1975, the Norman Conquests trilogy, as per Deadline. His first of two marriages was to Hope Lange, who had co-starred with Murray and Monroe in Bus Stop. He later married actress Elizabeth Johnson.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.