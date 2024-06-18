Brad Pitt's F1 movie sets June 2025 release

Brad Pitt's as-yet unnamed Formula One movie will be released globally on June 25 next year, with a North American debut two days later, F1 and Apple Original Films announced.

The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.

Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer, with filming starting last year and continuing during selected grand prix weekends this season. The production team have had a garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th 'APX GP' team.

The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie team mate, at APX.

Other cast members include Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and Best Supporting Actress nominee Kerry Condon.

Formula One said production of the movie would complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The sport is hoping the movie cements the appeal of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive that has boosted Formula One's popularity and growth worldwide and particularly in the key U.S. market.

Formula One now has three U.S. races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.

"We’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that," Mercedes driver Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari at the end of the season, said last year.