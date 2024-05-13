GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BAFTA TV Awards 2024: Matthew MacFadyen, Sarah Lancashire and Timothy Spall clinch awards

‘The Crown’ and ‘Black Mirror’ went in leading the nominations with with eight and seven nominations respectively

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 Matthew MacFadyen, Sarah Lancashire and Timothy Spall 

Celebrating the best of British television, the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. The ceremony, which honored outstanding contributions to the industry, saw a lineup of presenters including Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Jeff Goldblum, Martine Freeman, and Lashan Lynch.

BAFTA Awards 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

Since the nominees were announced in March, anticipation had been building, with popular shows like The Crown and Black Mirror leading with eight and seven nominations respectively. Other contenders included Slow Horses, Happy Valley, and The Sixth Commandment, each receiving six nods.

BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 honour ‘The Last Of Us’, ‘Black Mirror’ and more

The event also marked the debut of new faces on the Bafta stage, including Hannah Waddhingham, David Tennant, Bella Ramsey, and Elizabeth Debicki. BAFTA also paid tribute to industry stalwarts who passed away in the past year, including Matthew Perry, Ray Stevenson, Annie Nightingale, and Sir Michael Parkinson.

The ceremony announced the winners across various categories. Here are some of the major awards presented:

Best Drama Series: Top Boy

Best Limited Drama: The Sixth Commandment

Best Scripted Comedy: Such Brave Girls

Best International Series: Class Act

Best Leading Actress: Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley

Best Leading Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment

Best Supporting Actress: Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

Best Supporting Actor: Matthew MacFadyen for Succession

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Mawaan Rizwan for Juice

Best Single Documentary: Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Best Reality: Squid Game: The Challenge

