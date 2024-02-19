BAFTA Awards 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

Atom bomb epic Oppenheimer won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month.
Gothic fantasy Poor Things took five prizes and Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest won three. British-born filmmaker Christopher Nolan won his first best director BAFTA for Oppenheimer, and Irish performer Cillian Murphy won the best actor prize for playing physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.
Here is the complete list of winners
Film
Oppenheimer
British Film
The Zone of Interest
Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Actor
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Actress
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Rising Star (voted by the public)
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Outstanding British Debut
Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, Earth Mama
Original Screenplay
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Adapted Screenplay
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Film Not in the English Language
The Zone of Interest
Musical Score
Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer
Cinematography
Hoye van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Editing
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Production Design
Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things
Costume Design
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Sound Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest
Casting
Susan Shopmaker, The Holdovers
Visual Effects
Simon Hughes, Poor Things
Makeup and Hair Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, Poor Things
Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
British Short Film
Jellyfish and Lobster
British Short Animation
Crab Day
Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Film curator June Givanni
BAFTA Fellowship
Samantha Morton
