BAFTA Awards 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

February 19, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Atom bomb epic Oppenheimer won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month.

Gothic fantasy Poor Things took five prizes and Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest won three. British-born filmmaker Christopher Nolan won his first best director BAFTA for Oppenheimer, and Irish performer Cillian Murphy won the best actor prize for playing physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

Here is the complete list of winners

Film

Oppenheimer

British Film

The Zone of Interest

Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Actor

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Rising Star (voted by the public)

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Outstanding British Debut

Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, Earth Mama

Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Film Not in the English Language

The Zone of Interest

Musical Score

Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer

Cinematography

Hoye van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Editing

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Production Design

Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things

Costume Design

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Sound Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest

Casting

Susan Shopmaker, The Holdovers

Visual Effects

Simon Hughes, Poor Things

Makeup and Hair Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, Poor Things

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

British Short Film

Jellyfish and Lobster

British Short Animation

Crab Day

Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Film curator June Givanni

BAFTA Fellowship

Samantha Morton