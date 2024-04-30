GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Asterix and Obelix’ live-action adventure greenlit by Studiocanal

With its 65th anniversary in 2024, the film would mark the iconic comicbook’s sixth live-action adaptation

April 30, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ (2023)

A still from ‘Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ (2023)

Studiocanal and Editions Albert René have penned an exclusive deal to bring the beloved French comic book duo, Asterix and Obelix, back to the silver screen for their sixth live-action adventure. As Asterix celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2024, the iconic characters continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their Gaulish antics against Julius Caesar’s Roman empire.

‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series in development at Netflix; Warner Bros. Television to produce

Some 400 million Asterix books in 130 languages and dialects have been sold. Since 1961, 40 albums of Asterix adventures have been published and five live-action films have been produced.

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal, expressed her excitement over the agreement, emphasizing the studio’s commitment to honoring the legacy of Asterix’s creators, René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Meanwhile, Isabelle Magnac, president of Editions Albert René, hailed Studiocanal’s international expertise and professionalism in securing the partnership.

‘One Piece’ Season 2 invites ‘Percy Jackson’ writer on board as co-showrunner

Set to join the roster of Asterix adaptations is a 3D animated series helmed by French director Alain Chabat, slated for release on Netflix next year.

Simultaneously, Studiocanal announces the launch of Studiocanal Stories, a dedicated label for literature adaptations in film and television. Sarah Reese Geffroy, appointed as Senior VP of Studiocanal Stories and TV Series Development, will spearhead this venture, signaling a new chapter in the studio’s commitment to bringing literary IPs to life on screen.

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.