June 15, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun inaugurated AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, on June 15, for which he has partnered with Asian Cinemas. The inauguration took place in the presence of Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, producers Allu Aravind, Suniel Narang and Bharat Narang among others. Allu Arjun’s fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star.

According to Suniel Narang of Asian Cinemas, the area of the complex is three lakh square feet. “The premises accommodates a food court spread across 35,000 square feet on the third floor. The fourth floor has AAA Cinemas with five screens. Screen number 2 has an LED screen. This is the only multiplex in South India that has an LED screen.”

The LED screen is said to offer an enhanced movie-watching experience with clear picture quality. He also added that Screen 1 is 67 feet high and has Barco laser projection with ATMOS sound. “This is the biggest screen in Hyderabad,” he added.

AAA Cinemas will be open to moviegoers from June 16, coinciding with the release of Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas.