After ‘Dune 2’, Hans Zimmer joins forces with Shashwat Sachdev for upcoming series, ‘Virdee’

The upcoming crime-thriller is set in modern-day England and is based on the novel by AA Dhand

March 09, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer | Photo Credit: Rebecca Cabage

Renowned composer Hans Zimmer and India’s Shashwat Sachdev are set to collaborate on the upcoming series, Virdee, alongside artist James Everingham.

The two-time Academy Award winner, known for his work on The Lion King and Dune, will be joining forces with Sachdev - a National award-winning composer recognized for his contributions to Indian cinema - as well as Everingham, known for his work on Apollo: Missions to the Moon.

Directed by Mark Tonderai, known for his work on Gotham and Netflix’s Locke & Key;Virdee, is a crime thriller set in modern-day England and is based on the novels by AA Dhand. The series features a talented cast led by Staz Nair, Aysha Kala, and Kulvinder Ghir.

Zimmer’s exceptional talent for enhancing storytelling with music has solidified his position as one of the leading composers in the industry. His partnership with Sachdev, known for notable contributions to Indian cinema through films like Uri and Article 370, indicates a significant change in the global music scene.

In a statement to Rolling Stones India, Sachdev expressed his gratitude, stating, “The last three years have been extremely special for me, collaborating with extreme music, and with Russell Emanuel. And now it’s even more special when I’m getting an opportunity to work with Hans Zimmer. I feel extremely privileged as well as humbled.”.

