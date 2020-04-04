16-year-old ‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams suffers sudden death

Actor Logan Williams, best known for playing the young version of protagonist Barry Allen on the superhero TV show The Flash, has died suddenly. He was 16.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, confirmed his death to the Tri-City News of British Columbia, saying the family is “absolutely devastated”.

She added that the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions have made the family’s mourning even more difficult, reports ew.com.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she said. “It’s hard.”

Actor Grant Gustin, who plays the grown-up version of Barry Allen and his titular alter ego, took to Instagram to pay his tribute on hearing the “devastating news”.

“Just hearing the devastating news,” Gustin wrote alongside a photo of himself, Williams, and actor Jesse L. Martin on set.

“This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone,” he added.

Williams last appeared on The Flash in the season 2 premiere, which aired in 2015. He also starred as Miles Montgomery on “When Calls the Heart” from 2014 to 2016 and appeared in “Supernatural”, “The Whispers”, and the TV movie “The Color of Rain”.

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” his mother said.

Williams is survived by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.