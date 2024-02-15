GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A colourful Kathak presentation by Nirupama and Rajendra

The performance at the Music Academy in Chennai traced the journey of a river and the story of Panduranga.

February 15, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

V.V. Ramani
Performance by students of the Bengaluru-based Abhinava Dance Company.

Performance by students of the Bengaluru-based Abhinava Dance Company. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

It was a refreshing change to move away from the pining nayikas tormented by Manmatha to watch a Kathak performance by Nirupama and Rajendra at the annual dance festival of the Music Academy.

The presentation comprised two main compositions to which the duo danced, interspersed with group choreographic work featuring students of their Abhinava Dance Company. The rendition of the abhang ‘Majhe maher pandari’, popularised by Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, was taken up to narrate the Panduranga story.

Abhinava Dance Company’s Kathak performance at the Music Academy on January 7, 2024.

Abhinava Dance Company’s Kathak performance at the Music Academy on January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

The detailing of all aspects of the story and the celebrations and festivities related to the temple were finely depicted, but the hurried pace in which the sequences moved negated the impact of Bhakti bhava that this composition warranted.

Students of Abhinava Dance Company.

Students of Abhinava Dance Company. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

The other composition ‘Abhisar’ - A River’, based on the the broad idea of reaching one’s goal, dealt with the journey of a river from its birthplace on top of a mountain to its culmination in the ocean. Clad in lovely blue costumes, the dancers depicted the movement of the river, its travel through varied seasons and the flora and fauna through beautiful sancharis. The lilting musical score by Praveen Godkhindi and Tarun Bhattacharjee flowed gently, resonating with the varied terrains and moods. The concept was by Shatavdhani Ganesh.

The group choreography stood out for the synchronised formations and colourful costumes.

The group choreography stood out for the synchronised formations and colourful costumes. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

Three verses taken from Leela Sukar’s ‘Krishna Karnamritham’ highlighted the love of the gopis for Krishna — they addressed his flute in a sequence, a second had a conversation between Krishna and complaining gopis and the third featured the viraha shringara of the gopis.

Nirupama and Rajendra

Nirupama and Rajendra | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

Enacted through expressive storytelling and beautiful group formations, this abhinaya piece was engrossing.

Nirupama and Rajendra showcased diverse streams of thoughts at their performance.

Nirupama and Rajendra showcased diverse streams of thoughts at their performance. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

The programme concluded with ‘Bahurang’, a grand crescendo of rhythm, filled with fast footwork, parans and chakkars, which are an intrinsic part of Kathak vocabulary. The costume design heightened the impact. The stark white kurtas and colourful pyjamas made a strong visual impact.

