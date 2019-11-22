Inside Bacardi’s house party

A house party, in its American sense, is one where the neighbors are none too happy and it often ends with the cops at the door. A new event property like Casa Bacardi (held at venues that were originally houses/bungalows), however, is a reminder that house parties are a different ball game now – DJs and alcohol, for sure, but with a focus on sustainability, mixology and important movers in fashion.

For the new millennials

A scene from the Mumbai edition of Casa Bacardi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anshuman Goenka, head of marketing at Bacardi India, says they are looking at more than just the crowd that comes to music festivals to “redefine the next wave of experiences for millennials in India”. He adds that with help from curators, both commissioned and in-house, Bacardi has been building a culture ecosystem. It puts the brand in the same race as a few other wide-reaching ones such as Budweiser, OnePlus (their music festival was graced by international popstars Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, last weekend) and Jameson.

The only difference is, Bacardi has been in the game just a bit longer when it comes to promoting music. A few years ago, they started #BacardiHousePartySessions and took a label approach, finding enormous success with Pune-based producer Ritviz (they funded his music videos, did paid promotions and released the artiste’s music with their branding). Casa Bacardi on Tour currently features him alongside hip-hop artistes like Seedhe Maut performing between October and January. “Right from that first surprise hit ‘Udd Gaye’ to the very recent success of my all-new eight track album, DEV, Bacardí holds a special place in my journey. I am really excited to be a part of a movement that is bringing music and culture to a wider audience, encouraging everyone to do what moves them,” says Ritviz.

On the road

Casa Bacardi is also positioning itself as a worthy addition to the music festival calendar. Where it first partnered with NH7 Weekender – now in its 10th outing in Pune next weekend – and then hosted the Weekender Express editions in tier II and tier III cities, there’s now Casa Bacardi on Tour heading to Indore, Jaipur, Mysore, Kochi and Kolkata between December 2019 and January 2020.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai edition of Casa Bacardi, on November 9, saw a packed house with nearly 2,000 people turning up, despite the imposition of Section 144 (owing to the Ayodhya judgement). Held at the Pioneer Hall — a Portuguese bungalow built in 1920 — the event was spread across two levels. While the dance floor saw DJs like Sickflip and SpinDoc churning tunes alongside dancehall maestro Ms Sheriff, the rooftop space played host to concept bars and mixology sessions.

In the house

Similarly, Bengaluru’s The Bohemian House — converted from Woodlands Hotel’s 70-year-old bungalow — will host producers like Sickflip (once again), Kampai, Robby Banner and singer-guitarist duo Aishwarya Suresh & Clinton D’Souza today. Apart from spinning bass-heavy tunes, Sickflip, aka Sarvesh Srivastava, will host a workshop on Caribbean beat production. Also in line is a dancehall class with Ms Sheriff and producer-MC General Zooz.

The focus on sustainability will be a big part of the event. For instance, the bars in the venue will have a low-waste generation ethic. Bio-based, recyclable and reusable rice husk glasses (made with vegetable-based oil and food-grade polystyrene) will replace plastic ones. The fashion pop-ups, too, have been curated with an eye on sustainable design and will include labels like Grandma Would Approve, a Bengaluru-based vintage brand that upcycles old clothes, Germany-based Less, with their line of sustainable skincare products and hemp clothing, and Korra Jeans, who use locally-sourced natural or recycled raw materials.

Casa Bacardi takes place today, from 2 pm onwards, at The Bohemian House, Bengaluru. Free entry.