Watch | Air India’s magnificent art collection at Mumbai’s NGMA

August 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Air India recently displayed a series of art works, meticulously collected over 80 years, at its booking offices, lounges, and pavilions across the globe.

Now, around 200 paintings and artworks are now being displayed in a thematic exhibition. Titled Maharaja’s Treasure: Select Works of Art from the Famed Air India Collection, at NGMA, Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation officially decided to hand over these artworks to the Ministry of Culture and house these paintings at NGMA.

On entering, one is greeted with the statue of the iconic Air India Maharaja, and the celebrated works of artists such as MF Husain, KH Ara, VS Gaitonde, NS Bendre, GR Santosh, Manu Parekh, B Prabha, Anjolie Ela Menon, Piloo Pochkhanawala, Raghav Kaneria and B Vithal to name a few.

One floor is dedicated to various portrayals of women and their contributions to life and society.

Reporting, video and photos: Purnima Sah

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran