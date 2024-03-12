Visakhapatnam residents transform a street wall into a piece of art

March 12, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An uninspiring street wall was turned into a vibrant and captivating piece of art as part of a novel initiative called Paint My Street by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in association with a Ranger Force, an NGO.

People of different age groups painted a 2,500 sft. area of wall behind All India Radio Station in Siripuram into a colourful mosaic of many thought-provoking themes. In a matter of a few hours time, the plain walls came alive with messages. Green parks and playgrounds with happy children running about to promote the idea of clean environment, an imposing painting of Olive Ridley turtle reflecting the message of saving marine creatures found in the coastal regions of Visakhapatnam, a little girl watering plants, a hand holding Planet Earth and messages of zero-plastic-zero-pollution – paintings transformed the mundane wall into eye-catching images.

Nearly 200 students and adults from schools and colleges gathered at the place from the morning, who were assisted by artist volunteers from Andhra University Fine Arts Department and other artist groups.

B. Yashashvi, a student of grade 9, took up the paint brush to make a garden of green trees because she is fond of gardening. “I love painting and spending time in the gardens. This is a lovely opportunity to beautify my city street and encourage us and the tourists to keep the city clean,” she says.

Yashi Agarwal, a student of grade 3, who came along with her friend to participate in the initiative, painted her favourite place in city, a playground. Another section of wall had a tree with hand impressions of the participants, some of whom were as young as four-year-old.

Artist volunteer Ashok Lohar, a student of the Fine Arts Department from Andhra University, said each section of wall followed a theme that residents of Visakhapatnam can relate to. “According to the age group of participants, we directed them to participate in painting a specific theme. Some themes that were a bit complex to execute like the air pollution one, were done by student of fine arts and amateur artists,” he said.

K. Renuka, a teacher of a private school who accompanied 25 students, said the initiative of artistically painting a wall of a city street gives the young minds a sense of attachment to their city and its surroundings. “It’s incredible to see the community spirit. It’s important to volunteer in such community initiatives because that’s the biggest thing we can do; if we want to make the world a better place, it starts with ourselves and our communities and coming together and making it happen in our city,” she said.

“The aim is to promote public awareness on the principles of Eco-Vizag such as Eco-Clean, Eco-Green, Eco-Blue, Eco-Zero Plastic, and Eco-Zero Pollution. This was the first phase of the project with informative paintings displayed on the walls,” said GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao. The initiative is set to be conducted in each ward across Visakhapatnam.

“Our objective is to promote awareness among the citizens of Visakhapatnam, envisioning the city’s development into both an environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing destination,” he added.