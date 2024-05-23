Paint like Frida Kahlo and Andy Warhol at this Chennai-based paint party

Last month, a group of 10 sporting pop art-inspired outfits and headband, got together at hotel Savera in Mylapore for an art soiree. Artist and furniture designer Ansaline Sruthi, host of this paint party, had decorated the venue with floral installations in used coca-cola cans. In an attempt to interpret Warhol’s art, they painted filter kaapi in a davara and tumbler in the place of coca cola bottles and Aishwarya Rai instead of Marilyn Monroe.

Since the beginning of the year, Sruthi has been curating monthly thematic paint parties. Each gathering is a celebration of a renowned artist whose work serves as inspiration for the evening’s festivities. What sets the art soiree apart is its seamless fusion of art and hospitality. Attendees are not only treated to an immersive painting experience but also indulge in a specially curated menu that pays homage to the featured artist’s cultural influences and personal preferences.

“Chennai has a lot of art enthusiasts and artists who feel intimidated to paint amidst others who are more professionally skilled. In these paint parties, they get to learn about famous artists like Salvador Dali or Andy Warhol and paint their own interpretations of their work without any insecurities,” says Sruthi.

The first artist to be featured was SH Raza, who is known for his geometric, abstract paintings. Sruthi decided to have her participants paint the ‘World of Raza’ in pastel shades. This was followed by Salvador Dali in February whose meditative rose became the primary focus and next came Frida Kahlo’s self-expressionist work with bold colours .

“I provide the participants with all the supplies needed, from colours to brushes and sometimes even stencils or carbon paper. It is not as intimidating to recreate the work of Raza because it was primarily geometric patterns. But in the case of Salvador Dali or Andy Warhol, I provide stencils and stickers. For Frida Kahlo, we looked at what her art meant, which is self expression, and the participants put their own identities on the canvas,” she explains.

Among the line drawings and cutouts provided in the Andy Warhol edition, Rajinikanth’s image became the most popular pick. To go along the theme Chef Jesu Lambert from Savera sent in chicken and paneer sliders, subtly spiced fried chicken, and a hearty mac and cheese. The icing on the cake was a cup of warm corn chowder that came wrapped in a Campbell soup print. Although a lot of the food went cold once we took the brushes and pencils in our hands, sips of refreshing cosmopolitans and sweet virgin pina coladas punctuated the painting session.

“I love to entertain. There is no party without good food. For the Raza edition we served Indian food, the Dali edition had a lovely spanish spread and for Frida, we had bold Mexican bites. I also recommend that my participants dress up. They are excited to do so, I haven’t had to nudge anyone until now. For the Frida Kahlo edition, the women participants had her signature floral headbands and wore long skirts,” shares Sruthi.

While these parties are conducted in an elaborate fashion with a paid entry, different pre-booked venues and photographers covering the event, only 10-15 participants can take part in one edition. “I wanted this to be a community-building exercise. If the group is bigger, there will be sub-groups and it is not what I want. So we usually share a questionnaire and choose the 10-15 accordingly,” she informs.

The next artist to be featured in the art soiree is Katsushika Hokusai with special focus on his iconic great wave painting on 25 May

If you wish to participate, contact Ansaline Sruthi at 6374902909. Entry is ₹4500.