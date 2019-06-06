At home in funnyville

“I feel at home when I am on stage. The freedom that I have as a stand up comedian excites me,” says Alexander Babu. He will be in the city with Alex in Wonderland on this weekend. This is a part of his Indian Tour 2019 where he takes his show to different places in the country.“It explores the strong relationship I have with music. I play the harmonium, drums, bangos and tavil and sing popular songs too. Sometimes I also discuss religion. Through comedy,” he quickly adds.

Info you can use When: June 8; 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm

June 8; 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm Where: Sitra Auditorium, Avinashi Rd, TNHB Colony, Civil Aerodrome Post

Sitra Auditorium, Avinashi Rd, TNHB Colony, Civil Aerodrome Post Run time: 100 minutes

100 minutes Tickets: Available from ₹500 on Book my Show

Available from ₹500 on Book my Show Visit http://www.alexinwonderland.in/ for more details

The 43-year-old credits his mother for his love of comedy. “She is funny and sarcastic.” He gave his first public performance in 2014. “There were five artists and I had 15 minutes to perform. For the first eight minutes, the crowd was silent. But they warmed to me and after that there was no turning back,” he says.

Alex in Wonderland is his first solo show and it was launched in August 2017. He has taken the show to the US, UK, the UAE, Australia and of course, within India. “I have done 101 shows. This will be my fifth performance in the Coimbatore,” he says.

Comic assets Alex on how he looks after his voice:

I watch what I eat

I practise yoga

I gargle with warm water every day

Alexander has grown up in a village in Ramanathapuram, studied engineering at Chennai, worked in the IT sector and lived in the US. “All these experiences are my inspiration.” In order to test his jokes, Alexander says he prepares the script and tries it on his family and at open mics. “I often ask fellow stand up comedians for their opinion and fine tune my act. I keep adding to the content of my show and my script as the shows grow.” His favourite stand up comedians are S Aravind, Naveen Richard and Kenny Sebastian. “Watching their act is pure fun.” Calling his comedy ‘Neat’ Alexander reiterates that his show is suitable for a family audience.

His show in Chennai next month will mark the end of the live performance of Alex in Wonderland. It will be aired on Amazon Prime by the end of this year.