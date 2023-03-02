Tripura Assembly election result live updates | Counting of votes for 60 seats begins

Voting to the 60-seat State Assembly took place on February 16

March 02, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

About two weeks after Tripura held elections for its State Assembly, votes polled on February 16 will be counted across 21 centres.

Sporadic incidents of violence, alleged booth jamming and intimidation had marred the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly, where nearly 88% votes were polled. For the first time in Tripura’s history, the Election Commission has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 Assembly constituencies.

Most of the Assembly seats are witnessing a three-corner contest, while some witnessed multi-corner contests. The run-up to the election also saw a 25-fold increase in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies, together worth ₹44.67 crore.

A total of 259 candidates, including seven from unrecognised parties and 58 independents are in the fray. Among the candidates were 31 women. Half of the State’s 60 seats are reserved – 20 for the Scheduled Tribes and 10 for the Scheduled Castes. BJP has put up the highest number of candidates (55) and given five seats to its junior partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). IPFT however breached the agreement and put up its own candidate from another seat (41-Ampinagar) raising the number of seat it’s contesting to six. CPI(M)-led Left Front is contesting from 46 seats, sharing 13 with Congress, and supporting one independent candidate.

TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) is contesting in the Assembly elections for the first time from 42 seats, which includes 20 for tribal candidates. The regional party has put up a challenge to both ruling BJP and the Opposition alliances.

The 2023 election was also the first for a new set of voters: Brus, who were resettled in Tripura after displacement from Mizoram due to ethnic violence in 1997. A majority of the 14,055 eligible Bru voters exercised their franchise with enthusiasm at 12 designated locations.