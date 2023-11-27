HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30

A press release from the firm said, the initiative reflects Rapido’s commitment to boosting voter turnout in Telangana, particularly among its predominantly young user base.

November 27, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ride-sharing platform, Rapido on November 27 announced the launch of free rides to over 2,600 polling stations in the city on November 30, to help voters.

A press release from the firm said, the initiative reflects Rapido’s commitment to boosting voter turnout in Telangana, particularly among its predominantly young user base.

Rapido’s Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli, said “India’s democracy is its biggest highlight, and we are proud to be the disruptors in making every vote count. We urge people to participate in greater numbers to cast their vote without worrying about transportation. By facilitating free bike rides on Election Day, we intend to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.”

Recognizing transportation as a critical factor in voter participation, Rapido’s offer of free rides aims to boost widespread participation in the election process, ensuring that many can actively partake in the festival of democracy, the release added.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.