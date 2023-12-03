HamberMenu
In pics | Congress celebrates its Telangana win

A collection of images from India’s youngest State, which has chosen Congress after handing over two successive wins to BRS.

December 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy dedicated the Congress victory to the Telangana martyrs and assured to revive democracy in Telangana.

Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre (L) and actor turned politician Vijaya Shanthi (R), after addressing the media, at Gandhi bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Photo: G.N. Rao

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA : 03/12/2023 :  Telangana Congress workers celebrate their party's lead in the State assembly election at  Revanth Reddy house in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Photo: G.N. Rao

The view of BRS office wears a deserted look on Sunday afternoon as the Assembly election results trickle in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Photo: G.N. Rao

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar along with his team coming out after meet Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Photo: G.N. Rao

Telangana Jana Samithi president K. Kodandaram and others floral tribute to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park in Hyderabad.

