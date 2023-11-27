HamberMenu
Harish Rao responsible for stopping Rythu Bandhu: Revanth

Mr. Reddy said it only shows how ‘Uncle-Nephew’ (K. Chandrasekar Rao and Harish) have made the farmers lose money with their arrogance and to gain political mileage

November 27, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy in Election Canvasing at Narsapur in Medak District.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy in Election Canvasing at Narsapur in Medak District. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said farmers need not worry about Rythu Bandhu being stopped by the Election Commission, and said Congress would give them ₹15,000 within 10 days after it forms the government on December 9.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) he said Minister T. Harish Rao was responsible for stopping the Rythu Bandhu and the Election Commission too had said Mr. Harish Rao’s statements had led to the Election Commission withdrawing its permission to provide Rythu Bandhu money.

Mr. Reddy said it only shows how ‘Uncle-Nephew’ (K. Chandrasekar Rao and Harish) have made the farmers lose money with their arrogance and to gain political mileage. They don’t have any love for the farmers but are only worried about getting political mileage, he said adding that the only solution to the problems of farmers was to defeat KCR and his family.

