GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJD, BJD are two sides of the same coin, engaged in shadow-boxing in Odisha: Congress

Congress leaders would have preferred to utilise Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge’s presence in the constituencies where there was a realistic chance of winning

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:42 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:55 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is a ‘Maunibaba’, who does not speak.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is a ‘Maunibaba’, who does not speak. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Setting the tone for two public meetings to be addressed by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the ruling Biju Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party were shadow boxing in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Mr. Ramesh said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is a ‘Maunibaba’, who does not speak.

Also Read | BJP sharpens attack on BJD; allege Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ‘is controlled like a puppet’

“Odisha CM is a Mauni Baba and he does not speak. I frankly do not know how Government of Odisha manages its affairs. The BJP and BJD are allies and two side of same coin. Why has there been no investigation into the chit fund and mining scam? Who is protecting whom?” he asked.

Unspoken alliance

He said the BJP is senior partner in Delhi while it is junior partner in Odisha. “In all the important bills, BJD was the first party who came out in support of the BJP. It is extraordinary that a BJP candidate was elected by the BJD to Upper House of Parliament.”

“Both the Odisha CM and Prime Minister are shadow boxing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticises Mr. Patnaik. To counter him, Mr. Patnaik issues a video message. These are all publicity stunts. There is one choice before the people of Odisha. On one hand, there is the Congress and on the other, there is an alliance between the BJP and BJD,” said Mr. Ramesh.

BJD trying to strike an emotional chord with voters to counter aggressive BJP in Odisha

Congress MP Mr. Gandhi and party president Mr. Kharge will address two meetings in Balangir and Kandhamal on May 15 and May 16 respectively.

Congress leaders, however, have doubts about the selection of venues for their public meetings. “Congress should have taken a realistic approach and leveraged its strengths. The party has very good chances of securing victories in the Koraput, Balasore, and Bhadrak Lok Sabha seats. Since voting in Koraput has already concluded, the party should now concentrate its efforts in Balasore and Bhadrak,” senior Congress leaders said.

They said, “Balangir and Kandhamal are strongholds of the BJP and BJD respectively. In both the constituencies, the Congress has fielded two newcomers who have little resonance on the ground. The presence of senior leaders could have been better leveraged.”

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Orissa / state politics / Biju Janata Dal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.