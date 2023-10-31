HamberMenu
No exit poll between 7 a.m. of Nov. 7 and 6.30 p.m. of Nov. 30: ECI

Polling will be held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17; and in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana on November 7, November 17, November 25, and November 30, respectively

October 31, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Logo of Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File

Logo of Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File

The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 31 issued a notification banning conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7 a.m. of November 7 and 6.30 p.m. of November 30, when five States go for Assembly elections.

While polling will be held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, voting will take place in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana on November 7, November 17, November 25, and November 30, respectively.

Citing provisions of the electoral law, the EC noted that "any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both".

It notified the period between 7 a.m. on November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and 6.30 p.m. on November 30, 2023 (Thursday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever shall be prohibited.

