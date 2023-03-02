HamberMenu
Hekani Jakhalu becomes first woman MLA in Nagaland history

“Society in Nagaland has been very patriarchal but the mindset is changing,” Hekani Jakhalu told The Hindu

March 02, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
NDPP leader Hekani Jakhalu. Ms. Jakhalu of the NDPP made history by becoming the first woman to be elected to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly from the Dimapur-III constituency in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections.

Hekani Jakhalu of the NDPP made history by becoming the first woman to be elected to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly. Ms. Jakhalu was announced the winner from the Dimapur-III constituency in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections.

She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of LJP (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes.

Ms. Jakhalu is a U.S.-educated lawyer and social entrepreneur. The 48-year-old is banking on her outreach through YouthNet, a non-profit she founded almost two decades ago to educate the youth and help them acquire life skills, to stand her in good stead with the electorate. 

Her election ends Nagaland’s long wait for its first woman MLA.

“Society in Nagaland has been very patriarchal but the mindset is changing. This reflects in the time and energy the NDPP is spending on me and my fellow candidate, Salhoutuonuo Kruse contesting the Western Angami seat,” she told The Hindu during a break from campaigning. 

Counting of votes is under way in Nagaland, where State Assembly elections were held on February 27. Nagaland recorded 85.9% voter turnout for the election to its 60-member Assembly. 

