Meghalaya polls: focus on farmers, youth in NPP manifesto

The party also presented a year-by-year roadmap for realising its vision and not just making promises 

February 03, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The party also laid out its plan to deliver government services to every village and augment the health sector. File image for representation.

The party also laid out its plan to deliver government services to every village and augment the health sector. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday released the manifesto of the National People’s Party (NPP) for the February 27 Assembly election at Jowai, the headquarters of the West Jaintia Hills district about 65 km from State capital Shillong. 

Apart from listing the party’s promises, the manifesto titled ‘People’s Document – Vision 2023-2028’ offers a year-by-year roadmap to realise the vision of the party and “not merely make promises” to be the first past the post. 

The manifesto focuses on creating opportunities and employment for the youth, supporting farmers and developing the villages to take “Meghalaya from better to best”. It also includes a summary of the key achievements of the NPP during the five years it headed an alliance government. 

“Our vision is inclusive, realistic and futuristic for addressing the needs of various sections of people in Meghalaya,” Mr. Sangma said in the company of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other top party leaders. 

Among the promises made in the manifesto is the creation of five lakh jobs for the youth with a special focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, processing of farm products and the knowledge of digital sector. 

Apart from providing world-class sports facilities at the grassroots level to tap local talents, the NPP vowed to continue with its flagship farmers-oriented programmes such as FOCUS and FOCUS+ that entail streamlining an agriculture value chain and connecting every village with all-weather roads and durable bridges. 

The party also laid out its plan to create 1,000 Chief Minister’s Facilitation Centres to deliver government services to every village and augment the health sector that “has witnessed a massive transformation”. 

