Manipur tribal gunned down in second phase of voting 

A damage vehicle seen after poll violence during the second phase of Manipur Legislative Assembly election at Tobufii village in Senapati district on March 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A tribal was gunned down and another seriously injured when security personnel allegedly opened fire during the second phase of voting on Saturday in Senapati district of Manipur.

Official sources said that some persons had snatched electronic voting machines (EVM) from the polling station at a school in the Karong constituency in the district. Security personnel reportedly opened fire, injuring two persons outside the polling station. They were taken to the Primary Health Centre at Karong. One of them died on the way.

The victims are from Ngaju village in Senapati district. The deceased person was identified as K. Longhao. The injured person has been identified as G. Shopau.

Some voters maintained that the shootings took place outside the polling station. They said that the absence of blood stains inside the station meant that the victims must have been outside.

There are reports of face-offs at the Moreh border town in Tengnoupal district. Hemanta, the Congress candidate for the Wangjing Tentha constituency said that his agents were not allowed to sit inside seven polling stations. On the other hand, Brojendro, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, alleged that his agents were not allowed to enter the polling stations.